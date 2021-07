London: Aufregung um Rückzug von Prinz Philip

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she hosts a ceremony to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Motability, at Windsor Castle, west of London on April 25, 2017. Motability is a charity that enables disabled people, their families and carers to lease a new car, scooter or powered wheelchair using their mobility allowance. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / RICHARD POHLE

© Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/RICHARD POHLE