Frauen in London wie Sklaven gehalten

epa03959850 Detective Inspector Kevin Hyland speaks to the press outside New Scotland Yard in London, Britain, 21 November 2013. British police on 21 November said they had arrested two people who allegedly held three women as slaves in their London home for decades. A 69-year-old Malaysian woman, a 57-year-old Irish woman and a 30-year-old British woman were all rescued, police said. They had arrested a man and a woman, both aged 67, as part of an investigation into 'slavery and domestic servitude.' EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

