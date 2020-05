Haben die Kelten Amerika entdeckt?

Mummies from the Chachapoyas culture are displayed at the Museum of Leymebamba, in the Andean region of Chachapollas, March 16, 2007. The archaeological site of Kuelap, constructed by the Chachapollas pre-Inca culture in about 800 AD, is a massive exterior of stone walls that rise up to 19 meters (62 feet) and contains more than four hundred buildings. Picture taken March 16, 2007. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo (PERU)

© Bild: Reuters/MARIANA BAZO