Rätsel im Fall der Londoner „Haus-Sklavinnen“

epa03960693 A photo made available 22 November 2013 by the London charity Freedom Charity of Aneeta Prem, founder of the organisation. Three female slaves, one held for more than 30 years, were discovered in the capital 21 Nov after one contacted Aneeta who informed Scotland Yard. Two suspects, a man and woman, both 67, were arrested early 21 Nov. EPA/HO HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

