Fischerring: Schmied hofft auf Erhaltung

Annibale Gammarelli (R) stands with his nephew outside the family's tailor shop in Rome near three Papal vestements displayed at the shop's window April 12, 2005. Cardinals start choosing a new Pope next week, but the successor to John Paul will be all sewn up well before the secret conclave opens. Because the tailor Filippo Gammarelli has no clue as to who the new pope will be, the firm has made three versions of the same silk and wool outfit, in small, medium and large, to clothe the most lean or corpulent cardinal. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

