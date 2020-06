Fall Bulger: Kindermörder kommt frei

UK OUT, NO MAGS SALES ARCHIVES INTERNETPAP04 - 20030203 - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM : EMBARGOED FOR USE AFTER 00.01 MIDNIGHT TUESDAY 4TH FEBRUARY 2003. A still taken from , REAL LIFE: A FATHERS STORY to be screened Tuesday 11 February 2003 10.30 at 11.30 pm ITV1. On the tenth anniversary of the death of two-year-old James Bulger, his father Ralph Bulger (pictured) talks at length for the first time about the murder which shocked the nation, in a Carlton documentary. During the programme, Ralph visits for the first time ever the railway track where his son's body was found. He also confronts the guilt he feels at having been unable to save James and tells of his hatred still contained within him, comparing it with a "cancer". EPA PHOTO PA/-/ms

© Bild: APA/-