Explosion: Mehr als 20 Tote in chinesischem Kraftwerk

This picture taken on August 10, 2016 shows equipment at an abandoned office building standing approximately one kilometre away from the huge fire and industrial blasts that rocked Tianjin one year ago. At least 165 people were killed in the giant explosions rocked the Chinese city of Tianjin on August 12, 2015, which devastated a swathe of the northern port. / AFP PHOTO / NICOLAS ASFOURI / TO GO WITH China-disaster-blast-politics-anniversary,FOCUS by Benjamin HAAS

© Bild: APA/AFP/NICOLAS ASFOURI