Europas Angst vor einer Flüchtlingsinvasion

epa03900724 Italian search and rescue teams enter in to Lampedusa harbour, Lampedusa, Italy, on 07 October 2013. Divers in Italy resumed the search for bodies after a shipwreck in which over 300 African refugees are feared to have died, as a government minister called for an easing of immigration rules. Hundreds of rescuers and army personnel have been deployed to the island of Lampedusa whose seas were described as a "giant cemetery", with 211 bodies now pulled from the water. EPA/CORRADO LANNINO

