Kartelle, Koks und Krisenherde

Orange County Deputy Probation Officer Erin Merritt holds a spoon with black tar heroin which she found in a probationer's apartment in Santa Ana, California July 22, 2011. The Supreme Court has ordered California to release more than 30,000 inmates over the next two years or take other steps to ease overcrowding in its prisons to prevent "needless suffering and death." Orange County probation department is expecting an additional 1700 probationers by the end of 2014. Picture taken July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY)

© Bild: Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON