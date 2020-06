Der Prinz und die Sex-Sklavin

This July 27, 2006 arrest photo made available by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, in Florida, shows Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was suspected nearly a decade ago of paying for sex with underage girls. The FBI abruptly dropped its investigation a few years ago, and Epstein pleaded guilty to a single state charge of soliciting prostitution. He served 13 months in jail. Now, two women who say they were sexually abused as girls by Epstein are hoping a trove of new documents will get the case reopened. (AP Photo/Palm Beach Sheriff's Office)

