Castel Gandolfo: Papst gibt Sommerresidenz auf

A photo taken on October 21, 2016 shows a view of the Pontiff's private apartments, now open to tourists as a museum, at the former summer residence in Castel Gandolfo. Pope Francis has renounced the delights of Castel Gandolfo outside Rome and opened his private apartments to tourists, the Vatican said on October 21. Pope Francis has visited the palace 25 kilometres (15 miles) from Rome only a couple of times since his election in 2013, and has never spent the night there. Francis opened the estate's gardens to the public in 2014, since last year tourists have also been able to climb aboard a special white train for an express trip to the lavish estate and a tour of the papal villa, including the past pope's organic farm, which houses cows, free-range hens, cockerels and pontifical bees. / AFP PHOTO / ALBERTO PIZZOLI

© Bild: APA/AFP/ALBERTO PIZZOLI