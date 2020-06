Berlusconi-Vertrauter soll für Baufirmen interveniert haben

Italian former cabinet undersecretary Gianni Letta arrives at Grazioli palace, the former Premier Silvio Berlusconi's residence in Rome, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2013. Berlusconi's fate is hanging in the balance as Italy's highest court deliberates his appeal of a tax fraud conviction and sentence of four years in jail and a five-year ban on political office. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

© Bild: Deleted - 1519083