Ungarische Gripen sollen Wien sichern

Supersonic JAS-39 Gripen Jet Fighter landing at an air base in Caslav, 80 kilometers (50 miles) southeast of Prague, Czech Republic on Monday, April 18, 2005. At least six fighters, which the Czech Republic is leasing from Sweden, arrived in Caslav on Monday. A lease contract for 14 jet fighters was signed last year and another eight planes should arrive in the Czech Republic in August. (AP Photo/CTK, Lubos Pavlicek)

