Die Auferstehung einer neuen Miliz

French soldier patrol near the Eiffel Tower in Paris as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo January 9, 2015. The two main suspects in the weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo killings were sighted on Friday in the northern French town of Dammartin-en-Goele where at least one person had been taken hostage, a police source said. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: MILITARY CRIME LAW POLITICS)

