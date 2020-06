Kaprun: Ein Trauma ohne Ende

** FILE ** Salzburg chief prosecutor Eva Danninger-Soriat prepares documents for another day of trial in the Kaprun cable car trial in Salzburg, Austria, in a June 20, file photo. An arsonist attacked the public prosecutor's office in Salzburg on Monday, but no one was injured, authorities said. Police later arrested a suspect. A motive for the attack was not immediately clear, but Salzburg police spokesman Andreas Huber said chief prosecutor Eva Danninger-Soriat knew the alleged arsonist personally. Salzburg police Lt. Col. Albert Struber said Danninger-Soriat has played a pivotal role in a controversial investigation into the November 2000 fire that swept through a crowded cable car near the alpine resort town of Kaprun, killing 155 skiers and snowboarders. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson, file)

