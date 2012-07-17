kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© The Disciples by James Mollison/ Published by Chris Boot

07/17/2012

Wie die Bands, so die Fans

Ein Bandshirt tragen kann jeder, eingefleischte Fans wollen sich ihrem Idol auch optisch nähern. Das zeigt der Bildband "The Disciples" von James Mollison.

von Mathias Morscher

© Bild: The Disciples by James Mollison/ Published by Chris Boot

The Disciples by James Mollison/ Published by Chris Boot

