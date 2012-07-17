Wie die Bands, so die Fans

Ein Bandshirt tragen kann jeder, eingefleischte Fans wollen sich ihrem Idol auch optisch nähern. Das zeigt der Bildband "The Disciples" von James Mollison.
The Disciples by James Mollison/ Published by Chris Boot
The Disciples by James Mollison/ Published by Chris Boot
The Disciples by James Mollison/ Published by Chris Boot
The Disciples by James Mollison/ Published by Chris Boot
The Disciples by James Mollison/ Published by Chris Boot
The Disciples by James Mollison/ Published by Chris Boot
The Disciples by James Mollison/ Published by Chris Boot
The Disciples by James Mollison/ Published by Chris Boot
The Disciples by James Mollison/ Published by Chris Boot
The Disciples by James Mollison/ Published by Chris Boot
The Disciples by James Mollison/ Published by Chris Boot