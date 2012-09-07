Rihanna gewinnt Trophäe für "Video des Jahres"

In L.A. wurden die begehrten MTV Video Music Awards verliehen. Wir zeigen die Bilder der Verleihung.
dapdRihanna, left, performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark J. Terrill/Invision/AP)
dapdRihanna and Drew arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
REUTERSRihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (MTV-SHOW)
dapdFILE - This Sept. 2, 2012 file photo shows Drake performing at the "Made In America" music festival in Philadelphia. Rihanna and Drake are each nominated for five MTV Video Music Awards being held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center on Thursday, Sep
dapdKaty Perry arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
REUTERSOne Direction perform "One Thing" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (MTV-SHOW)
dapdMembers of the British band One Direction, from left, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark J. Terrill/Invision/AP)
EPAepa03387585 US singer Nicki Minaj arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 September 2012. EPA/PAUL BUCK
REUTERSChris Brown accepts the award for best male video for "Turn Up the Music" from presenters Rita Ora (R) and Demi Lovato during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTA
EPAepa03386888 Singer Chris Martin of British band Coldplay performs in the Hague, The Netherlands, 06 September 2012. EPA/PAUL BERGEN
REUTERSTaylor Swift crowd surfs as she performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) (MTV-SHOW