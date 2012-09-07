kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© dapd

Buzz
09/07/2012

Rihanna gewinnt Trophäe für "Video des Jahres"

In L.A. wurden die begehrten MTV Video Music Awards verliehen. Wir zeigen die Bilder der Verleihung.

© Bild: dapd

dapdRihanna, left, performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark J. Terrill/Invision/AP)

© Bild: dapd

dapdRihanna and Drew arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSRihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (MTV-SHOW)

© Bild: Deleted - 1470057

Rihanna

© Bild: dapd

dapdFILE - This Sept. 2, 2012 file photo shows Drake performing at the "Made In America" music festival in Philadelphia. Rihanna and Drake are each nominated for five MTV Video Music Awards being held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center on Thursday, Sep

© Bild: dapd

dapdKaty Perry arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

© Bild: Gotye

Gotye

© Bild: m.i.a.

m.i.a.

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSOne Direction perform "One Thing" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (MTV-SHOW)

© Bild: dapd

dapdMembers of the British band One Direction, from left, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark J. Terrill/Invision/AP)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03387585 US singer Nicki Minaj arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 September 2012. EPA/PAUL BUCK

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSChris Brown accepts the award for best male video for "Turn Up the Music" from presenters Rita Ora (R) and Demi Lovato during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTA

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03386888 Singer Chris Martin of British band Coldplay performs in the Hague, The Netherlands, 06 September 2012. EPA/PAUL BERGEN

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSTaylor Swift crowd surfs as she performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) (MTV-SHOW

| Stand: 09/07/2012, 11:33