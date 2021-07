Ein Zuckerl für Nirvana-Fans

CD 1 - Original Album mit B-Seiten



Smells Like Teen Spirit

In Bloom

Come As You Are

Breed

Lithium

Polly

Territorial Pissings

Drain You

Lounge Act

Stay Away

On A Plain

Something In The Way



B-Seiten:

Even In His Youth

Aneurysm

Curmudgeon

D-7 live at the BBC

Been A Son live

School live

Drain You live

Sliver live

Polly live



CD 2 - The Smart Studio Sessions

Immodium (Breed) previously unreleased

Lithium previously unreleased

Polly previously unreleased mix

Pay To Play

Here She Comes Now

Dive previously unreleased

Sappy previously unreleased

The Boombox Rehearsals: Smells Like Teen Spirit

Verse Chorus Verse previously unreleased

Territorial Pissings previously unreleased

Lounge Act previously unreleased

Come As You Are

Old Age previously unreleased

Something In The Way previously unreleased

On A Plain previously unreleased

BBC Sessions: Drain You previously unreleased

Something In The Way previously unreleased



CD 3: The Devonshire Mixes

Smells Like Teen Spirit

In Bloom

Come As You Are

Breed

Lithium

Territorial Pissings

Drain You

Lounge Act

Stay Away

On A Plain

Something In The Way



CD 4 und DVD: Live AT The Paramount Theatre

Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam

Aneurysm

Drain You

School

Floyd The Barber

Smells Like Teen Spirit

About A Girl

Polly

Breed

Sliver

Love Buzz

Lithium

Been A Son

Negative Creep

On A Plain

Blew

Rape Me

Territorial Pissings

Endless, Nameless