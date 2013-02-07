Die 20 ersten Menschen auf Facebook

Facebook Zuckerbergs Birthday
Facebook: Screenshot
Chris Hughes, co-founder of Facebook, speaks at th
Dustin Moskowitz
Screenshot: Facebook
Screenshot: Facebook
Screenshot: Facebook
Haiti's Samyr Laine competes in the men's triple j
Haiti's Samyr Laine competes in the men's triple j
File photo of Facebook logo seen on a screen insid
APTOPIX Facebook
Eduardo Saverin
USA NATIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW
USA ACADEMY AWARDS NOMINATIONS
File photo shows Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss at t
Tyler Winklevoss, Cameron Winklevoss
Screenshot: facebook