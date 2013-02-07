kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

"I'm CEO, Bitch" - wer der Erste unter einer Milliarde Menschen ist, kann schon mal dick auftragen, wenn auch nur auf der Visitenkarte. Mark Zuckerberg gründete Facebook fast auf den Tag genau vor neun Jahren.

© Deleted - 527910

Buzz
02/07/2013

Die 20 ersten Menschen auf Facebook

© Bild: Deleted - 527910

Facebook Zuckerbergs Birthday

© Bild: Facebook: Screenshot

Facebook: Screenshot

© Bild: Reuters/ADAM HUNGER

Chris Hughes, co-founder of Facebook, speaks at th

© Bild: cc / Dustin Moskowitz

Dustin Moskowitz

© Bild: Screenshot: Facebook

Screenshot: Facebook

© Bild: Screenshot: Facebook

Screenshot: Facebook

© Bild: Screenshot: Facebook

Screenshot: Facebook

© Bild: Reuters/PHIL NOBLE

Haiti's Samyr Laine competes in the men's triple j

© Bild: Reuters/STEFAN WERMUTH

Haiti's Samyr Laine competes in the men's triple j

© Bild: Reuters/SHANNON STAPLETON

File photo of Facebook logo seen on a screen insid

© Bild: Deleted - 528021

APTOPIX Facebook

© Bild: cc / Gravesv38

Eduardo Saverin

© Bild: APA/JUSTIN LANE

USA NATIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW

© Bild: APA/SONY PICTURES / HO

USA ACADEMY AWARDS NOMINATIONS

© Bild: Reuters/ADAM HUNGER

File photo shows Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss at t

© Bild: Deleted - 528063

Tyler Winklevoss, Cameron Winklevoss

© Bild: dpa/Julian Stratenschulte

Facebook

© Bild: Screenshot: facebook

Screenshot: facebook

| Stand: 02/07/2013, 10:56